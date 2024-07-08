BJP gets battle-ready for Assembly poll, vows to dislodge AAP from power

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its extended executive committee meeting on Sunday passed a resolution to leave no stone unturned to “free the Capital from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rule”, which it said has led to “anarchy and corruption”.

In response, AAP said the BJP’s double-engine model of governance that ensured simultaneous governments at the Centre and in States benefited none.

“Bridges are falling, papers are getting leaked while crime, inflation and unemployment are increasing. Nothing is going to happen by abusing AAP day and night,” the party said in a statement.

The BJP had called the meeting at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here to discuss its strategy for the Delhi Assembly poll next year, hoping to maintain its Lok Sabha poll momentum as its candidates won all seven parliamentary seats in the city against the combined strength of AAP and the Congress.

The BJP MPs from Delhi, party office-bearers, and workers from the ward to the district-level were part of the gathering.

The BJP had bagged all seven Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 2019 as well but failed to dislodge AAP from power in the subsequent Assembly poll as the ruling party won 67 and 62 of the 70 Assembly seats, respectively.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal exhorted party workers to work with double enthusiasm to replicate the performance of the Lok Sabha poll in the Assembly election.

“We will form such a government that will transform Delhi. For the next eight months, you need to go door to door and tell people about the work Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for the country,” he said.

The leader also accused the AAP government of “depriving people of development” and said their ideas against which they sought votes remained restricted to advertisements only.

“There was a need to pass a resolution to oust such people from power in Delhi as they only make false promises, spread confusion, and form alliances for their own selfish interests,” he added.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also said energies of the AAP government in Delhi are focused on only securing bail for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in corruption cases linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

“People of Delhi today are yearning for water while the AAP government is mired in scams. I appeal to all party workers to work four times harder than we did in the Lok Sabha election to uproot the Arvind Kejriwal government,” he said.

Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta told reporters that the Chief Minister, who is also the party’s national convener, will “bring the downfall of Prime Minister Narendra Modi once released from jail”. She accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing its probe agencies to put Opposition leaders behind bars in “false” cases.

City in chaos: Congress

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav claimed that people are now looking forward to his party with the expectation that it would rescue them from the chaos “unleashed” by the BJP and AAP in the Capital.

“Despite ruling at the Centre for the past 10 years, the Modi government has done nothing for the city. Neither could it eradicate air pollution nor ensure that the Capital gets enough water from neighbouring States,” he said.

He claimed that when the Congress was in power from 1998-2013, it had turned Delhi into a clean city, with world-class infrastructure.

“But in the past 10 years, the BJP and the Kejriwal governments turned Delhi into a capital of corruption,” Mr. Yadav said.