BJP for White Paper on oxygen crisis

New Delhi

02 May 2021 01:13 IST

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives at Batra Hospital due to lack of oxygenand termed “shameful” that the oxygen crisis still persisted 10 days after it had erupted.

Mr. Gupta said on one hand, the government had not started lifting its enhanced oxygen quota while on the other it had acquired several oxygen plants in Delhi but had yet made no distribution plan.

“Due to this callousness of the Kejriwal government the oxygen crisis continues for patients. It has also come to my knowledge that two major Delhi government hospitals, Lok Nayak and GTB, don’t even have sufficient cylinders to store oxygen,” he alleged.

“We demand the Kejriwal government immediately bring out a White Paper on the oxygen distribution situation in Delhi,” he said.