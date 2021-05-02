Delhi

BJP for White Paper on oxygen crisis

A COVID-19 victim at Batra Hospital being taken away for the last rites, on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives at Batra Hospital due to lack of oxygenand termed “shameful” that the oxygen crisis still persisted 10 days after it had erupted.

Mr. Gupta said on one hand, the government had not started lifting its enhanced oxygen quota while on the other it had acquired several oxygen plants in Delhi but had yet made no distribution plan.

“Due to this callousness of the Kejriwal government the oxygen crisis continues for patients. It has also come to my knowledge that two major Delhi government hospitals, Lok Nayak and GTB, don’t even have sufficient cylinders to store oxygen,” he alleged.

“We demand the Kejriwal government immediately bring out a White Paper on the oxygen distribution situation in Delhi,” he said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2021 2:16:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/bjp-for-white-paper-on-oxygen-crisis/article34460944.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY