BJP focusing more on election than COVID management, alleges AAP leader

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday alleged that the BJP was putting more focus on election management than COVID-19 management.

Chadha to PM

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Chadha said: “Looking at the deteriorating COVID situation in the country, I want Mr. Modi to leave election management and start COVID management.” Mr. Chadha said the pace at which people are contracting the virus is directly proportional to the speed at which these rallies by the BJP are increasing.

“While India has breached the 2 lakh mark in COVID cases, the BJP is focussing on conducting gigantic rallies with huge crowds in West Bengal. Winning elections and collecting votes is their sole motive, and the BJP has nothing to do with the people of India and their lives,” Mr. Chadha said. The AAP leader said elections will be won and lost, political parties may come and go, but the lives of people will not.