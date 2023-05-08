ADVERTISEMENT

BJP flags off ‘Jan Chetna Sabha’ in CM’s constituency

May 08, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva addresses during ‘Jan Chetna’ rally in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

:

The BJP on Sunday launched a series of 70 ‘Jan Chetna Sabhas’ (public awareness rallies), with the party’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva flagging off the first rally from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Assembly constituency of New Delhi.

Senior leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and MP Manoj Tiwari, addressed rallies in various parts of the city.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said six rallies were held on Sunday and that senior leaders will lead multiple ‘Jan Chetna Sabhas’ in various parts of the city over the coming days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP has intensified its campaign against AAP since the arrest of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US