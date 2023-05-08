BJP flags off ‘Jan Chetna Sabha’ in CM’s constituency

May 08, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The BJP on Sunday launched a series of 70 ‘Jan Chetna Sabhas’ (public awareness rallies), with the party’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva flagging off the first rally from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Assembly constituency of New Delhi.

Senior leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and MP Manoj Tiwari, addressed rallies in various parts of the city.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said six rallies were held on Sunday and that senior leaders will lead multiple ‘Jan Chetna Sabhas’ in various parts of the city over the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP has intensified its campaign against AAP since the arrest of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case.

ADVERTISEMENT