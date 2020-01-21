BJP fields youth wing head against CM

The BJP will field the head of its State youth wing against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a decision which at first did not go down well with senior leaders associated with its State unit but gradually gained “acceptance” by the end of Tuesday, the last day for filing nominations, said insiders.

On Monday late night, the party announced the name of Sunil Yadav, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief in Delhi, on a list of 10 candidates to be fielded by the BJP on as many seats for the upcoming Assembly elections. Mr. Yadavwill contest from New Delhi — Mr. Kejriwal’s home turf.

Party insiders claimed Mr. Yadav’s candidature had created “some friction” within its local unit what with some senior leaders associated with it questioning his candidature on the basis of his current “political stature”.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga, who was also among the candidates chosen, will be fielded from Hari Nagar in West Delhi.

Sumanlata Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Ramesh Khanna from Rajouri Garden, Manish Singh from Delhi Cantonment, Ravindra Chaudhary from Kasturba Nagar, Kusum Khatri from Mehrauli, Dharamvir Singh from Kalkaji, Dr. Anil Goyal from Krishna Nagar and Sanjay Goel from Shahdara were the other candidates declared.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yadav dubbed the contest between him and the Chief Minister a “local versus outsider battle”, which he said he was confident of winning. “If he is the Chief Minister, I am the chief of the youth wing of a national party. I was born, brought up and live in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. Unlike Kejriwal, who is not only from a different city and lives 40-odd km away from his constituents, I have shared both the joys and the sorrows of the people of this constituency,” Mr. Yadav told The Hindu.

Mr. Yadav said, on one hand, a significant part of the constituency, which falls under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) did not have many takers for the Kejriwal government’s “freebies” and on the other hand, a sizeable population of its constituents residing in jhuggi jhopri clusters suffers from inflated power and water bills.

“Members of Parliament, political figures and bureaucrats who reside in the area will not fall for these tricks. Those who live in slum clusters complaint are full of complaints about inflated water and power bills,”Mr. Yadav said.

‘Not popular’

A party source said: “Some leaders argue that he [Yadav] was not popular enough to be pitched against Mr. Kejriwal but leaders from the national unit were soon able to prevail upon them based on the argument that grass-roots surveys had indicated the opposite.”