BJP felicitates Bagga, says its leader not scared of jail

Bidhuri cautions Delhi government on next year’s excise policy

New Delhi

The BJP on Wednesday felicitated its leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, whose dramatic arrest last week led to a tussle between police forces of three States — Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, at the party headquarters in the Capital.

Welcoming Mr. Bagga, national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP’s youth wing, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta sought to assert that the party’s workers were “neither scared of going to jail nor could be threatened”.

“[Punjab Chief Minister] Bhagwant Mann is a helpless Chief Minister and (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal is sending to jail and getting FIRs registered against all those who ask him about not fulfilling any of the promises he made,” Mr. Bagga said. “But for how long will this go on because our workers can’t be deterred from asking such questions in the public interest,” he added.

Mr. Gupta accused Mr. Kejriwal of using the Punjab Police to arrest BJP leaders instead of those associated with drugs mafia, separatists, and Khalistanis.

In a related development, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri sought to advise the city government in relation to next year’s excise policy, failing which the BJP would “oppose it more strongly”.

“Before formulating a liquor policy, apart from the Legal Department of the Delhi government, they should also talk to the Town Planner of the Municipal Corporation, Commissioner (Planning) of DDA, and Delhi Police Commissioner so that they are aware of where liquor shops can be opened,” Mr. Bidhuri said.