BJP extends support to protesting anganwadi workers

Demands immediate reinstatement of terminated workers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday extended support to agitating anganwadi workers and assured them to raise their concerns both outside and inside the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Addressing the protesters, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the BJP was with them in their struggle, adding that their genuine demands will be vigorously raised both inside and outside the Assembly and that he will also meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in this regard.

“The government is not accepting the genuine demands of the anganwadi workers. It is an injustice to them. The government had promised to ensure and pay full salary to them, but it has now ordered the dismissal of 991 anganwadi workers from their jobs,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“How unfair the action of the government is, is known from the fact that the Delhi High Court has directed the government not to take any further action against a single anganwadi worker whose salary, at present, ranges from ₹4,800 to ₹9,600 per month,” the LOP also said.

He stressed that anganwadi workers should be given their minimum wages, which according to the Delhi government, was ₹19,473 for a skilled worker. But even 25% of this amount was not being disbursed to them.

The LOP also demanded that the government immediately fulfil promises made to all anganwadi and ASHA workers, guest and vocational teachers and immediately reinstate those who had been sacked.