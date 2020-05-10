BJP expresses concern over govt.’s ‘negligence’ towards health facilities

BJP State unit president Manoj Tiwari and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, in a Facebook Live session on Saturday, expressed concern over the alleged negligence of the Delhi government towards health facilities despite a spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

Citing newspaper reports regarding the Delhi government “hiding” statistics of deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi, Mr. Tiwari has questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “intent”.

“Since yesterday we are seeking answers from the Chief Minister... we want him to make public the real death toll but so far we have not received any reply. There has been the burial of 86 bodies at a cemetery exclusively for those dying due to COVID-19, near ITO, but it [government] still says that the death toll is 66. The Delhi government is putting the lives of people of Delhi at risk,” Mr. Tiwari alleged.

Mr. Bidhuri alleged that testing of samples was not being done on time at city hospitals nor were the patients getting proper treatment leading to loss of life of both the common man as well as the “COVID-19 warriors”. Due to lack of facilities, many hospitals refused to give treatment to Delhi Police constable Amit Rana, which led to his death, Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“After this sad incident, the state of treatment of common people at the hospitals of Delhi can be easily guessed. The Delhi government has failed to protect the people of Delhi from the virus. Instead of doing press conferences, the Chief Minister should work to strengthen the health system. This is the time to deal with the crisis and not to shine through TV channels and advertisements,” he said.