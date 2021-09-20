BJP expels 3 councillors on graft charges

Party says it works on zero tolerance policy; AAP calls it cover up

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Sunday expelled three municipal councillors for six years on corruption charges and for ignoring party workers. Mr. Gupta said it was a matter of regret, but the party can’t ignore the complaints and would not desist from taking similar action in future as well.

The councillors expelled are Pooja Madan from Mukherjee Nagar, Rajni Bablu Pandey from New Ashok Nagar, and Sanjay Thakur from Said-ul-Ajaib. In the expulsion letter to the councillors, Mr. Gupta said they had been warned in the past and asked to improve their behaviour towards party workers but to no avail.

“The party works on zero tolerance policy and this won’t be tolerated at any cost. All councillors should do public service with sincerity and honesty. If there is any laxity on this account or any corruption is detected, strict action will be taken,” Mr. Gupta said in his letter.

‘Eye on elections’

Reacting to the action taken by the BJP, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said it was the AAP that revealed in April how BJP councillors were looting people of Delhi and now that they fear losing the civic body elections, they are hastily covering up for their corrupt deeds.

“The BJP is again trying to deceive people by sacking people from the party on the basis of corruption rather than getting them investigated by the CBI, ACB and Vigilance Department. BJP is going to lose badly in the upcoming civic body elections, therefore it is taking these hollow and cosmetic actions to gain public sympathy,” Mr. Bhardwaj said.