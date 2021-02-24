BJP exhorts cadre to make booth management strong

New Delhi

24 February 2021 00:31 IST

BJP State organisation general secretary Siddharthan exhorted party workers to make booth management strong. At a party workers’ meeting in Naveen Shahdara, he said it is the booth management which decides the fate of a candidate.

“The ground-level party workers are its backbone and on their basis, one wins. We should work hard for the ward bypolls. A victory would ensure majority for us in 2022 corporation polls,” he said.

“Kejriwal government promised free water and power, free internet, loan for pucca houses and better education but these have all proved to be hollow and Delhiites feel cheated by this dictatorial and corrupt government of Kejriwal,” he also alleged.

