Delhi

BJP exhorts cadre to make booth management strong

BJP State organisation general secretary Siddharthan exhorted party workers to make booth management strong. At a party workers’ meeting in Naveen Shahdara, he said it is the booth management which decides the fate of a candidate.

“The ground-level party workers are its backbone and on their basis, one wins. We should work hard for the ward bypolls. A victory would ensure majority for us in 2022 corporation polls,” he said.

“Kejriwal government promised free water and power, free internet, loan for pucca houses and better education but these have all proved to be hollow and Delhiites feel cheated by this dictatorial and corrupt government of Kejriwal,” he also alleged.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2021 12:33:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/bjp-exhorts-cadre-to-make-booth-management-strong/article33917658.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY