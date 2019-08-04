BJP enrols over 9 lakh new members

The State unit of the BJP has enrolled over nine lakh new members even before the party’s official month-long membership campaign concludes on August 11, said leaders on Saturday.
The drive has received “great success”, they said. The Delhi BJP is a frontrunner, said State BJP general secretary in-charge of the campaign here Kuljeet Chahal. “We have enlisted over nine lakh new members and will easily achieve the target of 10 lakh ,” Mr. Chahal said.
The membership campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on the birth anniversary of party ideologue Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on June 6. The party will hold special drives next week by setting up desks at malls, educational institutions and temples, said co in-charge of the campaign in Delhi Harsh Malhotra.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor