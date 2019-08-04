BJP enrols over 9 lakh new members

The State unit of the BJP has enrolled over nine lakh new members even before the party’s official month-long membership campaign concludes on August 11, said leaders on Saturday.

The drive has received “great success”, they said. The Delhi BJP is a frontrunner, said State BJP general secretary in-charge of the campaign here Kuljeet Chahal. “We have enlisted over nine lakh new members and will easily achieve the target of 10 lakh ,” Mr. Chahal said.

The membership campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on the birth anniversary of party ideologue Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on June 6. The party will hold special drives next week by setting up desks at malls, educational institutions and temples, said co in-charge of the campaign in Delhi Harsh Malhotra.