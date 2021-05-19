BJP doing cheap politics over Kejriwal’s statement on ‘Singapore strain’: Sisodia

New Delhi

19 May 2021 23:24 IST

He says it is worried about its image in Singapore

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that the BJP is doing “cheap politics” over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statement on COVID-19 situation in Singapore. Mr. Sisodia said that the actual issue is the danger to children. “But the BJP is worried about its image in Singapore and not worried about our children,” he said.

“The new form of novel coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach India in the form of a third wave,” Mr. Kejriwal had said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Today, our doctors and scientists are warning the nation against the new strain that has emerged in Singapore. Even the Supreme Court has mentioned that the next wave will adversely impact children. But our Central government is least concerned about the chances of a third wave or how our children will have to face the brunt of it,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Prioritise children’

Mr. Sisodia said that the Centre needs to prioritise children first, instead of playing politics and fixing its image abroad.

“The Delhi government has always been committed and will continue to commit itself for the safety of our children. The Central government has just taken keen interest in glorifying its image abroad and helping other countries to accumulate vaccines but the Delhi government will ensure that every step is taken to stop this new strain from affecting our children and keeping our children, our citizens completely safe,” he said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters that there is a “different strain” of the virus in Singapore, when asked about the Chief Minister’s statement on Tuesday. “There are a lot of variants of the virus. If you are saying that there is no variant in Singapore, then there should be no case in Singapore. But there are cases,” he added.