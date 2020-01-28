BJP does not want to open blocked road in Shaheen Bagh, says Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the BJP does not want to open the road in Shaheen Bagh, which has been blocked due to anti-CAA protests. He said the BJP will open the road after the elections are over.

“Take it in writing...the road will not open till February 8 [polling day]. The BJP will open the road on February 9. They don’t want to open it now,” Mr. Kejriwal said at a press conference.

The Chief Minister also accused the BJP of doing “dirty politics” on the issue. “I am very sad that the BJP is doing so much dirty politics on the Shaheen Bagh issue. Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad — all their big leaders — should go to Shaheen Bagh and talk to the protesters and open the road,” he said, adding that every person has the right to protest under the Constitution but that should not affect others.

‘Ambulances facing issues’

“The road has been closed for many days in the area because of which a lot of people are having problems. Schoolchildren and ambulances are facing issues. People are traveling for two-and-a-half hours for a 40-minute way,” he said, adding: “The BJP is in power at the Centre and is responsible for the law and order in Delhi. They are just holding press conferences every day instead of solving this problem,” Mr. Kejriwal added.