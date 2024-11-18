BJP distributes masks as AQI hits 'severe plus' category in Delhi, slams AAP for 'negligence'

 />
Leading the campaign, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva was joined by senior party figures, including MLA Vijender Gupta, MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MP Praveen Khandelwal, and other party leaders

Published - November 18, 2024 03:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva and party MP Praveen Khandelwal, distribute masks among the commuters at Krishi Bhawan Metro Station Gate to raise awareness about public health measures amid the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, in New Delhi on Monday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva and party MP Praveen Khandelwal, distribute masks among the commuters at Krishi Bhawan Metro Station Gate to raise awareness about public health measures amid the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi BJP conducted a mask distribution drive outside metro stations on Monday (November 18, 2024) morning as the Air Quality Index (AQI) hit a dangerous 'severe plus' level at 484, prompting tighter pollution control measures across the city.

Leading the campaign, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva was joined by senior party figures, including MLA Vijender Gupta, MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MP Praveen Khandelwal, and other party leaders. 

Supreme Court on Delhi air pollution: Do not relax anti-pollution GRAP-4 curbs without court's nod

Mr. Sachdeva criticised the AAP government for its failure to address the ongoing pollution crisis. "If anyone is responsible for bringing Delhi to such a terrible state, it is the Kejriwal government. They have not shown seriousness about pollution in the past ten years," he said. 

No immediate response was available from the Aam Aadmi Party over the accusations. 

Delhi air pollution: Five flights diverted at Delhi airport; IndiGo says flights could be delayed

Mr. Sachdeva emphasised that pollution in Delhi is a year-round issue that requires sustained efforts rather than reactive measures.

The BJP president also questioned the effectiveness of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stages 1, 2, and 3, stating, "Despite enforcing GRAP measures, the pollution levels are still rising. This situation reflects the incompetence of the AAP government."

South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri echoed similar sentiments, criticising the AAP for the public transport system in the city. 

GRAP-IV in Delhi-NCR: What is allowed and what is banned as AQI rises to ‘severe plus’

"We have consistently raised this issue inside and outside the Delhi Assembly. The public transport system has completely collapsed, whether under Mr. Kejriwal's leadership or now under Ms. Atishi’s. An improved public transport network could reduce the reliance on private vehicles, which are major contributors to air pollution,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

The toxic smog led to a significant drop in visibility on Monday morning, prompting authorities to implement stricter pollution control measures, including a ban on truck entry and suspension of construction activities at public sites.

