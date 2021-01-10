BJP distributes dry ration kits at SDMC school

BJP State president Adesh Gupta distributed dry ration kits under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme at South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Primary Girls School in Chhawla here on Saturday, and also took on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for forcing civic bodies to contend with financial constraints.

The three corporations, he said, were demanding constitutionally allocated funds so that they could pay salaries to the corporation employees on time and their work was not affected, and not for their own expenses.

“Everybody is well aware that the Corporation is struggling with financial constraints as the Kejriwal government is not releasing due funds, which is paid by the public as tax, to pay salaries to the Corporation employees,” he alleged.