BJP did not work during its 15-year MCD rule: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi

September 05, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) does not want to take credit for G-20 Summit work but had the BJP worked properly during its 15-year-rule in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), there would have been no need to start from scratch for the city’s makeover.

“As far as the credit [for work] is concerned, I don’t think we need to indulge in a race for it. It is an international summit, every country is focusing on the country, therefore, we should focus on hosting the guests and not fighting with each other,” she said in an interview with The Hindu.

Ms. Oberoi said that the BJP during its 15-year rule “did not do any work”. “Which is why, we had to pick from ground zero,” she added, indicating that blaming the AAP for poor civic services was wrong. She said the party came to helm the MCD only six months ago.

She said all the work undertaken ahead of the summit had been a joint effort by the Delhi government, the MCD, the NDMC and the Union government as they wanted to ensure that they “welcome delegates to a cleaner and greener city”.

The Mayor said the MCD had deployed over 12,000 workers in six zones for cleanliness. “We will pay special attention on cleanliness during the days of G-20 summit,” she said and added that they had deployed 52 sweeping machines in areas important to the summit.

She said the three big drains around Pragiti Maidan, where a majority of events would be held, had been cleaned to avoid the problem of waterlogging.

Cases of vector-borne diseases had also been brought under control, the Mayor said.

While talking about the beautification drive that the MCD had undertaken in the run-up to the summit, she said, “Whenever foreign delegations visit the city, they look forward to the rich culture and heritage of India, which is why we have focused on those aspects in the six zones of the MCD”.

She added there was no specific budget that was earmarked for the beautification work.