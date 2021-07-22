BJP demands vigilance probe into DJB ‘scam’

New Delhi

Party demands CVC probe, says work order given after taking ‘cut money’

The BJP on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had become the “most corrupt department” under the Delhi government.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said tenders for work orders were being rejected before being cleared after the receipt of “cut money” by the board and demanded a probe by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in an alleged scam worth ₹280 crore.

‘Rules ignored’

At a joint press conference, Mr. Gupta along with three members of the board, including Vijay Bhagat, Satyapal and Rajiv Kumar, alleged that a tender for a proposed water treatment plant at Dwarka was rejected at the board’s meeting in July last year but awarded earlier this month.

No reason was given at the time when the tender was rejected, Mr. Gupta alleged. Later, the tender was cleared and awarded without citing any reason, he pointed out.

“The BJP members in the board had then expressed their objection to the whole thing. Ever since Satyendar Jain has become the Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, it has become a practice to first reject a tender and then award it and release work order after the cut money issue has been settled,” he also alleged.

Mr. Gupta further claimed that “all rules and regulations were ignored” in the process of giving out the tender. As per rules, after 90 days lapse, the whole exercise of issuing a tender has to start afresh. This particular tender, which was rejected in July last year, was cleared earlier this month as a tender with another serial number.