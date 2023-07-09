BJP demands vigilance inquiry into 437 ‘illegal’ appointments by AAP govt.

July 09, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday alleged that Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal hired his party workers on government posts and made them do the party’s work while paying their salaries using public money from the government exchequer.

The party’s statement came days after the Services Department issued an order for termination of 437 private individuals appointed by the AAP government as advisers, fellows and consultants.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded an investigation into the “illegal” appointments to be conducted by the Vigilance Department.

AAP responds

AAP, in a statement, said, “The BJP has labelled these individuals, who are contractual employees of the Delhi government, as AAP workers based on their social media posts or likes. CM Kejriwal commands a 54% vote share in Delhi, it is but natural that he is highly appreciated both online and on the ground.”

“If the same criteria were applied to the Central government, more than half the central government employees would have to be suspended for liking or tweeting the posts of the BJP,” the statement said.

