BJP demands reopening of weekly markets, stages stir

New Delhi

07 August 2021 00:46 IST

‘Compensate traders if they stay shut’

The BJP on Friday staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding to reopen weekly bazars, failing which the Delhi government should compensate those who were associated with the bazars.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wondered how there could be no law governing the reopening of liquor stores but not weekly bazars. As many as 2,700 bazars were closed due to the pandemic.

“The pandemic now is largely under control and several things have been reopened. So why this continued injustice with these poor people?” Mr. Gupta asked.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri warned that his party would never tolerate the injustice being meted out to the small traders associated with such markets. “Whether it is metro, DTC buses, Assembly session, all have begun operating; even liquor shops with people buying liquor in large numbers are open. Then why not reopen the weekly bazars?” Mr. Bidhuri asked.

“Mr. Kejriwal is creating problems of livelihood for small traders associated with these bazars. We tried to raise their voice inside the Assembly but it seems to have fallen on deaf ears,” Mr. Bidhuri added.