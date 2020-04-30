BJP demands removal of Delhi Minorities Commission chief, FIR against him

A delegation of BJP legislators on Thursday met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and demanded removal of Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan over his controversial social media posts.

Mr. Khan came under attack over his Facebook post on alleged “persecution” of Muslims in the country. He tweeted the post on Tuesday, prompting the BJP to demand his removal.

The delegation of BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri also demanded registration of a case against Mr. Khan.

Citing the Facebook post of Mr. Khan, the delegation alleged that he has “endangered the unity and integrity of the country, tried to tarnish the secular image of India and spread hatred among Hindu-Muslims,” said a statement from Bidhuri’s office.

Mr. Bidhuri said the Delhi BJP MLAs met the Lieutenant Governor at Raj Niwas and demanded action against Zafarul Islam khan, citing his “objectionable“ Facebook post on April 28.

The delegation also submitted a letter to Baijal stating that “Khan’s statement is wrong, derogatory and anti-national that Muslims in India are being targeted“.

Mr. Khan in a statement on Wednesday asserted himself as a “patriot” and warned of legal action claiming his views have been “distorted” by some TV channels.

“I issued a tweet on my Twitter handle on April 28. Nothing more should be added to this tweet as done by many media establishments,” he said.

Mr. Khan in his tweet on Tuesday thanked Kuwait for “standing with Indian Muslims” and also shared his Facebook post.

The BJP delegation included all eight party MLAs in Delhi — Bidhuri, Vijender Gupta, Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahavar, Abhay Verma, O.P. Sharma, Jitemder Mahajan and Anil Bajpai.

Bidhuri said in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the MLAs met the LG in two batches maintaining social distancing.