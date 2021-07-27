BJP demands relief for COVID-19 victims’ kin be raised from ₹50,000 to ₹10 lakh

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

New Delhi

27 July 2021 02:40 IST

Party says scheme is ‘an insult to the memory of the dead’

The BJP termed Delhi government’s ₹50,000 compensation to families of those who died due to COVID “an insult to the memory of the dead”. The party demanded that the compensation be increased to ₹10 lakh.

‘Transparent policy’

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the sum being distributed is inadequate. He also said a discriminatory policy is being followed in giving compensation and demanded a completely “transparent and streamlined policy” be put in place.

“During the second COVID wave, Delhi’s healthcare facilities had completely crumbled, and the hospitals proved to be inadequate to deal with the situation. A large number of citizens had to go to Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab for treatment,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

Advertising

Advertising

He added: “If someone from Delhi has died in these States, then their families should also be paid compensation as per a transparent policy. There cannot be discrimination over the distribution of compensation as all of those who died in Delhi or outside were citizens of the Capital.”

Mr. Bidhuri said the second wave unleashed its wrath on people in a way that had ruined them emotionally and financially. In such a situation, the Delhi government “should not play politics or take arbitrary decisions” but instead be compassionate in its approach to compensate the impacted families, he added.