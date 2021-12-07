BJP demands reduction of VAT on diesel

The Delhi BJP on Monday staged a protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) office demanding reduction of VAT on diesel.

A large number of party workers led by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri marched from the ITO intersection to the AAP office.

“Arvind Kejriwal who never gets tired of speaking against the Central Government regarding petrol and diesel prices to arrest inflation has betrayed Delhiites by reducing only ₹8 VAT on petrol,” Mr. Gupta said.

Delhi’s citizens, especially farmers, he said, had been left to bear the brunt of inflation while Mr. Kejriwal and his Ministers were “busy in political tourism” in other States.

Mr. Bidhuri said in 2018, then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had reduced the excise on petrol and diesel by ₹5 each. Back then too, he said the Delhi Government was the only one which did not do so.

“Mr. Kejriwal should now first give that ₹5 relief and should reduce VAT on diesel as well. Failing that, this protest, which has been going on for the last 15 days, will be intensified,” Mr. Bidhuri said.