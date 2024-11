BJP demands reappointment of civil defence volunteers, stages protest near CM's residence

BJP workers on Monday (November 4, 2024) staged a demonstration near Chief Minister Atishi's residence on Mathura Road here, demanding immediate reappointment of 10,000 civil defence volunteers (CDVs) who were removed last year as bus marshals.

Leading the protesters, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused Atishi of failing to do anything about reappointment of the bus marshals.

The chief minister should explain why her government did not issue orders for reappointment of bus marshals despite direction by the Lt Governor to reinstate them from November 1, he said.

Atishi had said on Sunday that the deployment of the CDVs with various agencies implementing anti-air pollution measures in the city will begin in the next two-four days.

She also said that a proposal for permanent engagement of the removed CDVs will be sent for approval of the LG in the next one week.

LG VK Saxena had earlier written to Atishi, saying he was yet to receive a proposal from her government to reappoint the 10,000 CDVs. He urged the chief minister to expedite the process.

The 10,000 CDVs working as marshals in public transport buses were removed from their jobs in November last year after objections were raised that they were deployed against the mandate to serve for disaster mitigation works.

