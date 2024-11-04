ADVERTISEMENT

BJP demands reappointment of civil defence volunteers, stages protest near CM's residence

Published - November 04, 2024 02:01 pm IST - New Delhi

Atishi said on November 3 that the deployment of the CDVs with various agencies implementing anti-air pollution measures in the city will begin in the next two-four days

PTI

Civil Defence Volunteers during a protest | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

BJP workers on Monday (November 4, 2024) staged a demonstration near Chief Minister Atishi's residence on Mathura Road here, demanding immediate reappointment of 10,000 civil defence volunteers (CDVs) who were removed last year as bus marshals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading the protesters, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused Atishi of failing to do anything about reappointment of the bus marshals.

Govt. to seek L-G’s nod for regularisation of former bus marshals within week

The chief minister should explain why her government did not issue orders for reappointment of bus marshals despite direction by the Lt Governor to reinstate them from November 1, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atishi had said on Sunday that the deployment of the CDVs with various agencies implementing anti-air pollution measures in the city will begin in the next two-four days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She also said that a proposal for permanent engagement of the removed CDVs will be sent for approval of the LG in the next one week.

L-G to Atishi: wrong to delay civil defence workers’ deployment

LG VK Saxena had earlier written to Atishi, saying he was yet to receive a proposal from her government to reappoint the 10,000 CDVs. He urged the chief minister to expedite the process.

The 10,000 CDVs working as marshals in public transport buses were removed from their jobs in November last year after objections were raised that they were deployed against the mandate to serve for disaster mitigation works.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / employment

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US