DelhiNEW DELHI 31 May 2021 00:19 IST
BJP demands probe into deaths due to lack of oxygen
Updated: 31 May 2021 00:19 IST
Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Sunday demanded a judicial probe into the deaths that happened in hospitals due to the shortage of oxygen during the second COVID wave in the Capital.
He said those who had died due to lack of oxygen supply or failure of the government should get a compensation of ₹10 lakh instead of ₹5 lakh as announced by the Delhi government. “It is high time that responsibility for these deaths be fixed...,” Mr. Bidhuri said.
