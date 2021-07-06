BJP demands probe into ‘₹5,000-cr. DTC bus scam’

Party delegation calls on L-G regarding matter

The Delhi BJP on Monday called on Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal to urge him to order a probe by the Anti Corruption Branch into the alleged ₹5,000 crore DTC bus scam.

A delegation led by State party president Adesh Gupta and consisting of Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta called on Mr. Baijal regarding the matter.

They submitted a memorandum demanding probe into ration, excise policy and home guard recruitment also. “Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot should resign before the probe is initiated so that it is not influenced. Mr. Baijal informed that a high-level probe is already on into the matter. He assured the delegation of a probe by the anti corruption branch after this inquiry is complete,” Mr. Gupta said.

Mr. Bidhuri alleged that Delhi had become the “most polluted city” in the world and broken roads and the dust emanating from them due to the plying of buses in a “bad condition” was only adding to the problem.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic and after it, the healthcare system in the Capital was at its worst and there has been no change in it even now. Meanwhile, the transport system is on the verge of collapse,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.