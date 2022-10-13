BJP demands L-G take action against officers not following RTI

Delhi government accused the CIC of writing the letter ‘at the behest of the BJP’

Delhi government accused the CIC of writing the letter ‘at the behest of the BJP’

A day after the Central Information Commission (CIC) wrote to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena complaining about the alleged dilution of the RTI Act by government departments in Delhi, the BJP demanded that the L-G identify such officers and take action against them.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri accused the Delhi government of working in a “dictatorial and arbitrary manner“.

Responding to the allegation, however, the Delhi government accused the CIC of writing the letter “at the behest of the BJP” and “indulging in dirty politics”.

In a written communication to Mr. Saxena last month, Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar stated that departments such as Revenue, which deals with land matters, the Public Works Department (PWD), Health and Power, among others, which directly deal with the average citizen, either hold back genuine information, refuse to share details with appellants seeking information or provide misinformation.

“The CIC has accused the Delhi government of not giving information and giving wrong information under the RTI Act. The Kejriwal government does not answer the questions in the Assembly too,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“The government is hiding corruption and irregularities. We request the Lieutenant-Governor to take strict action against the officers who are not giving information,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“Due to the instructions from the [Delhi] government, these officers did not give the correct information so that the truth could not come in front of the public,” he added.