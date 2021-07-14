BJP demands Gahlot’s resignation over DTC bus scam

New Delhi

14 July 2021 00:08 IST

While reiterating that Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal allow a probe by the Anti-Corruption Branch into the alleged DTC bus scam, the BJP on Tuesday demanded that Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and its department officials responsible be removed.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said even the panel set up to examine the alleged scam had termed the purchase as well as maintenance tender “irregular” and asked that a fresh tender be issued with respect to the maintenance of buses.

“We will soon meet the L-G regarding a probe into this bus scam. There is no transparency in the purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses and so much so that even the State Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and the DTC have given contradictory statements on this crucial issue,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

It was “beyond logic”, Mr. Gupta said, to enter into a contract for maintenance worth ₹3,500 crore while ₹875 crore was being spent on the purchase of buses.

Cong. approaches CVC

Meanwhile, a Delhi Congress delegation, headed by chief Ch. Anil Kumar submitted a letter to Chief Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel demanding a probe into the purchase and maintenance contracts of the 1,000 low-floor buses. Mr. Kumar said that Mr. Patel assured them that the CVC will hold a thorough probe into the complaint and arrive at a decision within three months.

Mr. Kumar said that the Congress delegation, along with its letter, also submitted the relevant documents regarding the purchase and maintenance tenders for 1000 buses, and a copy of the resolution of the DTC Board and other papers.