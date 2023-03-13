ADVERTISEMENT

BJP demands Delhi CM Kejriwal's resignation over liquor scam, leaders stage sit-in at Rajghat

March 13, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - New Delhi

The city government withdrew the policy last year after Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged violation of rules and lapses in its implementation.

PTI

Delhi BJP workers seen sitting on silent protest against the Delhi Liqour Case issue at Rajghat in New Delhi on Monday | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

BJP leaders on Monday staged a 'maun vrat (silent sit-in)' at Rajghat to press for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the alleged liquor scam.

Virendra Sachdeva, working president of the BJP's Delhi unit, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other party workers also prayed for good sense to prevail over the Kejriwal government during the protest at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

The BJP has stepped up its attack on the Kejriwal government following the arrest of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities related to implementation of the now scrapped Excise Policy, 2021-22.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The city government withdrew the policy last year after Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged violation of rules and lapses in its implementation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / fraud

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US