BJP demands Delhi CM Kejriwal's resignation over liquor scam, leaders stage sit-in at Rajghat

The city government withdrew the policy last year after Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged violation of rules and lapses in its implementation.

March 13, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi BJP workers seen sitting on silent protest against the Delhi Liqour Case issue at Rajghat in New Delhi on Monday

Delhi BJP workers seen sitting on silent protest against the Delhi Liqour Case issue at Rajghat in New Delhi on Monday | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

BJP leaders on Monday staged a 'maun vrat (silent sit-in)' at Rajghat to press for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the alleged liquor scam.

Virendra Sachdeva, working president of the BJP's Delhi unit, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other party workers also prayed for good sense to prevail over the Kejriwal government during the protest at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

The BJP has stepped up its attack on the Kejriwal government following the arrest of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities related to implementation of the now scrapped Excise Policy, 2021-22.

The city government withdrew the policy last year after Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged violation of rules and lapses in its implementation.

