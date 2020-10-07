BJP demands CM to fill up 20,000 teacher posts

The Opposition BJP on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ensure the filling up of 20,000 vacant posts of teachers at schools under its jurisdiction immediately.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also expressed concern over the non-payment of fees for children of the Economically Weaker Category (EWS) in schools run by the Delhi government and demanded that their fees should be deposited urgently so that no child is removed from school.

“The Delhi government has removed 5,600 re-employed teachers while about 5,000 guest teachers have not been appointed. On the other hand, the posts of 9,000 teachers in various government schools are lying vacant,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

The Leader of Opposition said that the Delhi High Court has already directed that no posts of teachers should remain vacant. Despite this, he said, the posts of about 20,000 teachers in Delhi schools are lying vacant. According to Mr. Bidhuri, the last time large scale appointments of teachers were made was when Sahib Singh Verma was the Delhi Chief Minister with additional charge of education.

“Around 60,000 teachers were appointed in Delhi from primary to higher secondary level. Since then a very small number of teachers have been appointed,” he said.