BJP demands closure of new liquor vends in Delhi

New Delhi

11 February 2022 01:09 IST

Women party workers stage protest outside AAP MLA’s house

The State BJP Mahila Morcha on Thursday staged a protest outside AAP MLA Raghav Chadha’s residence against the new excise policy, demanding that new liquor vends opening across the city be shut.

The protesters said that women in the city had been affected by the opening of new liquor shops and were feeling unsafe due to them. The party also accused Mr. Chadha of helping one of his relatives get a contract to run hundreds of such shops in Delhi.

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Yogita Singh said, earlier, there were 78 wards in Delhi that accounted for about 58% of the city where there wasn’t even a single liquor shop.

Advertising

Advertising

“But now every ward has three liquor shops each and thus, Kejriwal is hell bent upon making Delhi a city of liquor,” she said. “Not only this, Raghav Chadha and his associates have together opened several liquor shops in the name of their family members so as to make quick and fat sums,” she said.

Ms. Singh termed it “shocking” that liquor shops were coming up in close vicinity of educational institutions, religious places and residential areas. Instead of ensuring equitable distribution of water, the Kejriwal government was opening new liquor shops, she said.