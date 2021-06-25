BJP demands arrest of Kejriwal, criminal case against Ministers

Deaths during the second wave due to ‘pretended oxygen shortage’, claims party

The BJP on Friday demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal be arrested and criminal cases filed against other Delhi government Ministers for the loss of several lives due to the alleged mismanagement of oxygen in the Capital.

The deaths of several innocent people during the second wave of the pandemic were due to the “pretended oxygen shortage” claimed by the Delhi government as pointed out in the report of oxygen audit by the Supreme Court, it alleged.

“The Kejriwal government is responsible for the loss of thousands of lives and he should be arrested for the same. While only 209 MT oxygen was needed, it [the Delhi government] asked for 1,140 MT and it conspired to shift entire blame on the Centre,” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to register a case of murder against the CM, Deputy CM and Health Minister.

Court’s seal

“Even the managements of big hospitals of Delhi had held the State government responsible for not getting oxygen and now the court’s committee has also given its seal of approval on this,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana alleged that the Delhi government’s “toolkit” to defame the BJP-led Centre had been exposed which was why it was levelling baseless allegations for which it would be dragged to court by the BJP.