BJP demands action against ‘tainted AAP members’

‘CBI has lodged cases against Health Minister’

A day after suspending one of its sitting councillors post his arrest by the CBI for allegedly accepting a bribe, the Delhi BJP on Saturday demanded action against “tainted” leaders in AAP.

Delhi BJP media in-charge Naveen Kumar demanded action against AAP leader Santosh Singh, who was arrested for alleged extortion. “When will CM Arvind Kejriwal take action against corrupt leaders in AAP? The CBI has registered corruption cases against Health Minister Satyendra Jain, who is considered extremely close to Mr. Kejriwal but the latter made him a Minister and made sure that his corruption cases are not to be opened,” he alleged.

“Santosh Singh, a senior leader from Sangam Vihar Assembly Constituency was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a businessman and extortion. But Mr. Kejriwal has given Mr. Singh primary membership,” Mr. Kumar added.