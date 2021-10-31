BJP demands AAP Govt. to pay salary dues to DU employees

The Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Saturday demanded that the AAP Government release pending salaries to the employees of 12 Delhi University (DU) colleges under its jurisdiction.

The leader said that on one hand the Delhi government was promoting its education model and on the other, hundreds of teachers and employees of the 12 DU colleges were not getting salaries even in the run-up to Deepawali.

“The Kejriwal government has been withholding the salaries of these teachers and employees for the last four months and they are agitating. Delhi BJP MLAs will sit on a hunger strike outside the Chief Minister's residence if the grants are not released for these colleges immediately,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“The Delhi government is claiming that its education model is so good that people from other states are coming and praising it, but it is all propaganda,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged. He said he had written to the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister flagging the “arbitrariness” in payment of salaries in these 12 DU colleges for the last few years.

He said that the Delhi government was not releasing grants on time for salaries and it was unfortunate that the colleges’ teachers and staff were protesting on the streets even as Deepavali was approaching.