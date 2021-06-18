BJP demands 3-month electricity bill waiver

New Delhi

18 June 2021 23:42 IST

Fair probe sought into alleged DTC scam

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Friday demanded that the Delhi government waive off electricity bills for three months as a gesture of relief and goodwill to the common man and the trading community who have suffered badly during the second wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, BJP Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta wrote to Chief Minister seeking “a free and fair inquiry” into allegations of corruption levelled by him in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses. He also requested that Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot be made to give up his portfolio and a transparent rendering process for the buses be conducted.

