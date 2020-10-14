BJP demands ₹1 crore aid to kin of labourers

They died while cleaning septic tank

The Opposition BJP on Tuesday demanded that the Delhi government give a compensation of ₹1 crore to the families of two labourers, who died during the cleaning of a septic tank in Molarband, and ₹50 lakh to the hospitalised labourer and bear all expenses of treatment.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, if the Delhi government did not take steps towards this end within one week, the party would gherao the Chief Minister’s residence.

“The Mukhyamantri Septic Tank Safai Yojana, which is stuck on paper, should be implemented on the ground with immediate effect,” Mr. Gupta demanded.

“The L-G is requested to direct the Delhi government to give compensation of ₹1 crore each to the families of the deceased labourers with immediate effect,” Mr. Bidhuri said.