Delhi

BJP delegation visits Chandni Chowk to take stock of redevelopment

A BJP delegation visited Chandni Chowk here on Friday to take stock of the ongoing redevelopment work of the 1.5 km stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri area.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation, in presence of its Mayor Jai Prakash and former MP Vijay Goel, imposed a fine of ₹50,000 against the Public Works Department (PWD), which is executing the project for allegedly violating dust-related construction norms.

“This is a symbolic fine. The Delhi government should subject its own departments to the same scrutiny it subjects others to when it comes to dust-related construction norms. The Delhi government is completely irresponsible when it comes to controlling pollution. They have stationed Home Guards with slogans against pollution at traffic intersections as if that itself is a solution,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

