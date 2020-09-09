BJP delegation seeks DCW’s intervention to ensure women’s safety at shelter homes

It submits memorandum while accusing Maliwal of inaction

A Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha delegation submitted a memorandum at the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) office on Wednesday seeking intervention and action on what it alleged was the “pitiful condition of women” in shelter homes under the Delhi government.

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Poonam Parashar Jha said: “All are well aware of the situation of women living in shelter homes. But despite being the chairperson of DCW, Swati Maliwal, does not take any cognisance in this context.”

“When questions are raised about the institutions run by the Aam Aadmi Party government for the safety of women, then there is no action from Swati Maliwal,” she also alleged.

She alleged that AAP had come to power with “attractive and misleading claims” but till date it had neither met issues of women’s safety nor had it taken any concrete step towards ensuring it. “If the DCW does not take responsibility of the safety and justice to the victim, will any woman be safe in shelter homes in Delhi?” Delhi BJP spokesperson Teena Sharma asked.