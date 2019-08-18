BJP delegation meets L-G over unauthorised colonies

A BJP delegation on Saturday called on Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal and alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was “creating hindrances” in the regularisation of unauthorised colonies.

Led by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, the delegation consisted of Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, Delhi BJP general secretaries Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Ravinder Gupta, Rajesh Bhatia and media head Ashok Goel Devraha. They sought to get information on the process of regularisation of unauthorised colonies.

“Following the historic decision of the Central government to give ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies by regularising them and getting the plots registered, we requested information about the progress in this regard,” said Mr. Tiwari after the meeting.

“The summary of our meeting with the L-G basically posits that there is progress in the process of regularising the unauthorised colonies — private or public land,” Mr. Tiwari said further.

Taking credit

According to Mr. Tiwari, care was being taken to ensure that the process in this regard did not encounter problems in the future even as he accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of seeking to take credit and create hindrance in the development of Delhi.

Development works

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, the North East Delhi MP said further, had implemented “many development works” in Delhi but Mr. Kejriwal “tried his best to obstruct them”.

“The aim of BJP is to give ownership rights to the people of unauthorised colonies and provide basic amenities. The people of Delhi very well understand the falsehood of Kejriwal...the BJP is in the hearts of Delhi and they are going to elect BJP with full majority in the next Assembly elections,” he added.