BJP delegation meets L-G over Hanuman temple demolition

BJP state president Adesh Gupta and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to request his intervention in the demolition of a Hanuman temple at Chandni Chowk as part of its ongoing redevelopment.
The BJP delegation also asked the L-G to ensure that a new temple was constructed in Chandni Chowk where idols removed from the demolished temple should be placed. Mr. Baijal “responded positively and assured appropriate action” in the matter, the delegation said.
“There is resentment amongst the people of Chandni Chowk over the demolition of the temple and the felling of the ancient Peepal tree. Locals, temple committees, religious organisations want to be allowed to rebuild the temple,” Mr. Gupta said after the meet.
“It is very unfortunate that in the name of beautification, the Public Works Department of the Kejriwal government demolished the ancient Hanuman temple…the government should explain why they took the matter to the court, especially when the religious committee has the authority to resolve the matter headed by Minister Satyendar Jain,” he said.
