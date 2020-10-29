BJP delegation meets L-G over funds dispute between civic bodies, govt.

AAP leader says it was an attempt to defame dispensation

The alleged dispute over funding between the Delhi government and the BJP-run municipal corporations of Delhi reached Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal’s doorstep on Wednesday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, led a delegation of the three Mayors and Opposition MLAs to Raj Niwas. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that the Delhi government should consider paying dues to the civic bodies in instalments.

AAP’s civic bodies in-charge Durgesh Pathak demanded an apology from the BJP, alleging that the municipalities had sufficient funds all along, which was why they had cleared some part of the dues to doctors and workers on Tuesday.

“We told the L-G that the Mayors had gone to meet the Chief Minister on Monday to talk about outstanding dues of ₹13,000 crore and house tax of ₹10,000 crore,” Mr. Bidhuri said, adding: “We have requested Mr. Baijal to direct the Delhi government to release outstanding funds at the earliest. He has given a positive response and assured us that he will take cognisance of the matter and take appropriate action.”

Mr. Gupta requested the Delhi government to release the funds even if it was in instalments. “Sanitation workers, doctors, healthcare workers and other employees have worked with complete vigilance and honesty during this [COVID-19] crisis, but the Delhi government is now reluctant to pay their salary,” Mr. Gupta said.

According to Delhi government sources, ₹1,965.91 crore was due to the civic bodies between April 1 and October 26. Of this, ₹1,752.61 crore has already been paid and the remainder was in the process of being credited to the civic bodies, as per data provided by the Urban Development Department.

Mr. Pathak alleged that the episode was an attempt to defame the Delhi government and that the BJP-run civic bodies had paid the salaries due on Tuesday.

“All the doctors and workers were paid their salaries by the BJP-led civic bodies. If they did not have funds to pay salaries, where did this money come from?” he said.