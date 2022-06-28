BJP delegation from Gujarat to ‘inspect’ Kejriwal’s Delhi Model of governance

A delegation of BJP leaders from poll-bound Gujarat will visit the national capital to “inspect” Delhi Model of the Arvind Kejriwal government on June 28, 2022. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A delegation of BJP leaders from poll-bound Gujarat will visit the national capital to “inspect” Delhi Model of the Arvind Kejriwal government on Tuesday.

The 17-member delegation will include former ministers, Speaker of state assembly and legislators of Gujarat BJP, said Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been trying to carve a space for itself in Gujarat that goes to polls later this year. Several senior AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, had been visiting the state for meetings and roadshows in the recent months.

“The Gujarat BJP delegation, during its two-day visit, will see how a false and publicity-based Delhi Model is being propagated by Kejriwal ahead of the elections in Gujarat,” Sachdeva said.

The BJP leaders from the state will witness the reality of Kejriwal’s so called Delhi Model in every sector, including water and power supply, he added.