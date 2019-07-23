BJP delegation calls on Baijal, complains against ‘classroom scam’

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation called upon Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal here on Monday complaining against what it alleged was a “massive scam” in the construction of classrooms at Delhi government schools.

According to the delegation, the L-G has referred the matter to the Chief Secretary and assured them of an inquiry into the allegations. The delegation claimed that behind the “facade of massive propaganda” of claiming to have constructed 8,089 classrooms during 2015 to 2019 and constructing 12,748 during 2019-20, the Delhi government had engaged in “the biggest fraud of very serious nature.”

“The Delhi government has made payment for 8,089 classrooms built up to March 2019 but the physical verification has revealed that less than 6,000 classrooms have been constructed,” Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, who led the delegation, claimed in a statement.

“What happened to the fund meant for construction of 2,000 classrooms? Kejriwal must tell the truth to the people of Delhi. The L-G assured that he is going to seek a report in the matter from Chief Secretary, Delhi government and refer the matter to Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on the basis of the report,” Mr. Gupta said further.

Three violations

According to Mr. Gupta, there were three major violations highlighted by the delegation. These included the execution of construction work “without calling tenders”, enhancing the cost of construction to the tune of 30-90% in name of “richer specifications” again without calling tender and interchanging the specifications of “construction of rooms” with “equivalent rooms actually constructed with criminal impunity.”

The second violation, the delegation claimed, pertained to alleged “siphoning off” of funds and the third violation alleged was the “duplicacy of works and subsequent duplicate payment.”

“Payment has been made twice for the same work. For instance, under the requisition for Extra Ordinary Repairs (EORs), an amount of ₹1,000 crore was sanctioned during 2016-17 and 2017-18. Simultaneously, similar amount were spent from regular head under Priority – 1 on the same schools implying duplicate payment for the same work,” Mr. Gupta said.