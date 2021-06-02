BJP decries Delhi govt.’s stepmotherly treatment to municipal corporations

The BJP on Wednesday accused the Delhi government of stepmotherly treatment towards the three civic bodies.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that as many as 111 corporation employees including doctors, paramedical staff, nurses, teachers, safai karamcharis had lost their lives in the line of duty over the last year. These included 57 from the North body, 38 from the South body and 16 from the East body. “But sadly the Kejriwal government refuses to treat them as corona warriors and deny them compensation” he alleged.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that the Delhi government did not help corporation-run hospitals and their employees even during the pandemic. “Out of eight corporation hospitals, six were engaged in COVID treatment while COVID Care Centres were also started. But when the corporations wanted to open these centres again during the second wave, the State govt. wasted precious time in granting permission,” he alleged.