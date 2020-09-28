BJP criticises AAP govt. over board exam fees

New Delhi

28 September 2020 23:41 IST

‘It gave false promises for vote bank’

The Opposition BJP on Monday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government of backing out from depositing board exam fees for students in schools administered by it.

Alleging that the Delhi government’s “double face” in this respect had been exposed, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that in 2019, the Kejriwal government had attempted a “publicity stunt” by making a promise to this effect.

“The government should pay the exam fees of students Class 10 and 12 in government schools. They had said they would do so just before the election for the sake of vote bank,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) charges examination fees every year for board exams from its recognised schools. Fees are charged up to ₹2,500 per student.

On September 17, 2019, Mr. Gupta said, the government had announced that it will deposit the examination fees of 3.5 lakh students of Class 10 and 12 for the 2019-20 session.

“Around ₹57 crore were deposited to the CBSE. The Kejriwal government has refused to pay the examination fees this year, due to which the burden will now be on the families of the students,” he alleged.