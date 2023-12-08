BJP councillors sit on dharna as AAP marks one year at helm of MCD

December 08, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - New Delhi

As the Aam Aadmi Party completed a year of being in power at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Bharatiya Janata Party-led Opposition councillors sat on dharna (protest) outside the civic body’s headquarters on Thursday, protesting against what they called the “unconstitutional” functioning of the body under the AAP.

BJP councillors called December 7, 2022, a “black day” in the history of the MCD, with Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva adding that while the BJP had served the public during its stint in power at the MCD for 15 years, the AAP, on the other hand, was working with a “political bias” and blocking the formation of the Standing Committee and other key panels.

Responding to the allegations, AAP said: “What BJP could not do, AAP has done within an year of being in the MCD.”

“BJP is demanding an account of the work done by AAP, but they failed do something as basic as pay timely salaries to staffers. Meanwhile, AAP has paid salaries to everyone on the first date of the every month,” said senior AAP councillor Praveen Kumar.

The formation of the eighteen-member Standing Committee, which is equipped with the power to make financial decisions for the MCD and set the agenda of the house, has been stuck in a legal and political stalemate. While six members of the committee have been elected in the first meeting of the house, the remaining 12 members are to be elected by zonal ward committees from 12 administrative zones under the civic body. These zonal ward committees have still not been formed, owing to contention regarding voting rights of the ten aldermen elected by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena. These aldermen will impact the election of the 12 members of the ward committee, alleges AAP, who has challenged the nomination of the aldermen before the Supreme Court, holding that they will sway the elections of the remaining members of the Standing Committee in favour of the BJP.

