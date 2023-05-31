BJP councillors meet MCD Commissioner against ‘politicisation of education’

May 31, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

A delegation of BJP councillors met the MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Tuesday against the alleged politicisation of MCD’s education system.

Party’s three winning candidates for the MCD Standing Committee – Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Gajendra Daral and Pankaj Luthra – who are yet to be declared by the Mayor following the High Court verdict, also joined the delegation.

Ms. Sehrawat, after handing over the protest letter signed by all the councillors to the Municipal Commissioner, said that the Delhi government had “misused its power” to get Education Minister Atishi’s picture and message printed on primary schoolbooks.

“The BJP remained in power in the corporation for 15 consecutive years but never tried to do politics through the education system. We condemn this politicisation being done by the Aam Aadmi Party,” she said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor urged Mayor Shelly Oberoi to immediately form the Standing Committee saying that the MCD had reached a point of administrative and financial standstill.

“Over 150 proposals of revenue generation through licencing and other departments and bills of expenditure related to education, health, sanitation and other departments are hanging. Contract renewal of MCD’s contractual employees too is not getting through,” he said.

Saying that the situation may lead to the suspension of the MCD House, he said, “An administrator with the powers of Standing Committee can be appointed if the issue is not resolved soon.”

Accuses BJP

In response, AAP said that the BJP “never paid attention” to education in the last 15 years, but was finally talking about it.

AAP leader and MLA Durgesh Pathak, in a statement, said, “BJP leaders should be rest assured about education. The first priority of Aam Aadmi Party is education. Like Delhi government schools, world-class education will be available in MCD schools too.”

“The Kejriwal government has also given ₹400 crore to improve the educational standard of MCD schools. Education has been destroyed during the 15 years of BJP’s misrule. But the level of education is being corrected under the rule of Aam Aadmi Party,” he said.

