BJP councillor’s builder nexus demanding money,alleges AAP

‘Police have not acted despite complaints of fraud and forgery lodged against him’

The AAP on Thursday alleged that people gheraoed BJP councillor Sanjay Thakur, who has a “nexus” with builders, who “forcibly” ask for money when someone wants to construct a building.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Delhi Police has not taken any action yet against Mr. Thakur, despite multiple complaints of “fraud and forgery” lodged against the BJP councillor.

“Sanjay Thakur is close to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and his name was also mentioned in a complaint. BJP’s Delhi president Adesh Gupta should explain what action has been taken against this Councillor. BJP had given tickets to such people. This time, the BJP will again change its Councillors and give tickets to new people,” Mr. Bharadwaj said in a statement.

The BJP, when contacted, did not respond to the allegations.

The AAP leader claimed that a Special Task Force was formed in 1997 to investigate the occupation of the lands of Gram Sabha and Forest Department and the STF had filed the first FIR against Sanjay Thakur.

“Sanjay Thakur’s job is to make buildings creating nexus with the builders...when someone else comes into the picture and tries to build buildings then this nexus forcibly asks for money,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.